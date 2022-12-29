A hearing on suppression motions has been set for February in the homicide case against a Bradford man accused of shooting another in the back outside a Congress Street home in May.
Frederick “Ricky” Camejo, 29, of 166 Congress St., is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is represented by private attorney Justin Panighetti of Erie.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29, Camejo and Edward Fomby, 38, of Buffalo, N.Y., were arguing in front of Camejo’s residence when Camejo pulled out a handgun and fired into the air and across the street. When Fomby turned and started to leave the scene, Camejo shot him in the back and leg, killing him, police said.
Police obtained a search warrant and seized items including Camejo’s cell phone, firearms from his residence, video surveillance and a list of other items.
Camejo filed an omnibus pretrial motion, asking the judge to suppress the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone, legally owned firearms from his residence, and any evidence admitted after the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone.
Panighetti argued that no facts within the search warrant provided probable cause to indicate that evidence of a crime would be found on the phone, and therefore, its seizure was a violation of Camejo’s rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments.
Regarding the seizure of firearms, the attorney said “the firearm used in this incident was turned over and recovered at the scene.” However, he alleged, the search warrant “appears to insinuate that the weapon used in the offense has yet to be acquired and that said search warrant is necessary to search for and seize the firearm in question,” the motion read.
The legally owned weapons inside the home were not “connected with criminal activity” as is necessary for probable cause for seizure, he alleged.
Any evidence that came after the alleged illegal search of Camejo’s phone should be suppressed as “fruits of the poisonous tree,” the motion read.
The attorney moved to suppress a second search warrant for the phone, issued June 17, which was seeking all messages, Facebook Messenger messages and phone call logs that would be associated with the homicide. Again, Panighetti said there is no probable cause to support it.
He also made a motion for individual voir dire of prospective jurors in the case, rather than questioning them in a group should there be a trial in the case, and asked for extra time to file additional pre-trial motions based on additional discovery.
President Judge John Pavlock has scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. Feb. 17 in McKean County Court.