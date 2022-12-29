A hearing on suppression motions has been set for February in the homicide case against a Bradford man accused of shooting another in the back outside a Congress Street home in May.

Frederick “Ricky” Camejo, 29, of 166 Congress St., is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is represented by private attorney Justin Panighetti of Erie.

