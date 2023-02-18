SMETHPORT — A Bradford man accused of shooting another in the back and killing him outside of his Congress Street home in May was due in McKean County Court Friday for a motions hearing.
However, both the defendant and prosecution requested a continuance due to illness of witnesses. The matter was continued and rescheduled for 1 p.m. March 29 in the McKean County Courthouse.
Frederick “Ricky” Camejo Jr., 29, of 166 Congress St., is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is represented by private attorney Justin Panighetti of Erie.
In December a pretrial motion was filed in the case. Panighetti asked that specific items be suppressed; the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone, legally owned firearms from his residence, and any evidence admitted after the seizure of Camejo’s cell phone.
He argued there had been no facts contained in the search warrant to provide probable cause that would indicate evidence of a crime would be found on the phone; therefore, the seizure violated the defendant’s Fourth and Fourteenth amendments.
Camejo’s attorney alleged that any evidence recovered from the cellphone should be suppressed as it would be “fruit of the poisonous tree,” the motion read.
He also moved to suppress a second search warrant for the phone that was seeking call logs and social media messages that would be associated with the homicide. Panighetti said there is no probable cause to support it.
The attorney had also stated in the December trial, “the firearm used in this incident was turned over and recovered at the scene.” However, he alleged, the search warrant “appears to insinuate that the weapon used in the offense has yet to be acquired and that said search warrant is necessary to search for and seize the firearm in question,” the motion read.
The legally owned weapons inside the home were not “connected with criminal activity” as is necessary for probable cause for seizure, he alleged.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29, city police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at 166 Congress St. Upon arrival, officers found Fomby, who had been shot. Officers secured the scene and detained Camejo, who “stated he was the one that had shot Fomby.”
EMS was called to the scene, and found Fomby was dead. The McKean County coroner was called to the scene to remove the body. The cause of death was ruled homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint stated.
Police said Camejo and Fomby had been engaged in a verbal argument in front of Camejo’s residence at 166 Congress St. As a result, “Camejo pulled a handgun and fired several shots into the air and across the street with at least one round striking an occupied structure” at 163 Congress St., the complaint stated.
Camejo then pointed the gun at Fomby, who was on the stairs in front of Camejo’s home as they argued. Fomby turned away, walking down the stairs at which point Camejo fired several shots at him, striking him several times in the upper torso and leg, killing him, the complaint stated.
Fomby, 38, was from Buffalo, N.Y.
At the preliminary hearing in the case, video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Fomby turn from an altercation and flee down stairs before he was shot four times.
Camejo has a “last day to plea” hearing scheduled for March 23 in McKean County Court.