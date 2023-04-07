Healthcare entrepreneur and University of Pittsburgh at Bradford alumnus George Repchick ’82 will address the university’s 2023 graduating class during commencement exercises April 30.
During commencement Repchick also will receive the Presidential Medal of Distinction, Pitt-Bradford’s highest honor, from President Richard T. Esch.
Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport and Fitness Center.
“George is a highly successful entrepreneur who brings humor and humility to this role. I look forward to hearing what he has to impart to our students,” Esch said.
Repchick will share with graduates his inspiring story, which started in a small town near Scranton, where he grew up. After earning his bachelor’s degree at Pitt-Bradford in 1982 and a master’s degree a year later from the University of Scranton, he embarked on a very successful career in health care.
In 2001, he and his partner, Bill Weisberg, began Saber Healthcare Group LLC by operating a single inner-city nursing home in Cleveland and growing it to more than 100 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in six states.
Additionally, Repchick led an initiative to develop and build state-of-the-art nursing homes in all of Saber’s markets. He also successfully co-founded businesses in the institutional pharmacy, oxygen and durable medical equipment, home health, ambulance and even the restaurant industries.
Repchick and Weisberg also sponsored charity events through Saber, raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Heart Association. In 2012, they began the Saber Healthcare Foundation, a private nonprofit foundation.
Privately, he and his family also volunteer in local soup kitchens and are committed to supporting children’s athletics.
In 2017, the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association honored him with its Alumni Award of Distinction.
Repchick stepped down as president of Saber in 2019. In January 2020, he joined Embassy Healthcare as CEO with a new business partner, Aaron Handler. Embassy operates a range of assisted living, adult day care, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida. Most recently, Embassy broke ground on a facility in Morehead City, N.C.
Before graduates receive their diplomas at commencement, Esch will present Repchick with Pitt-Bradford’s Presidential Medal of Distinction.
“George has given back to Pitt-Bradford in many ways: serving as president of the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association and on its scholarship and strategic planning committees and continuing to serve on our Advisory Board. He’s also strongly supported our nursing program through scholarships and the donation of our SimMan electronic simulation mannequins,” Esch said. “I am happy to have this opportunity to publicly thank him for all he’s done for our students.”
Repchick, who will be the 32nd recipient of the Presidential Medal, said, “I am truly honored to be asked to address the graduating class. When President Esch told me I would be receiving the Presidential Medal as well, I was speechless. Never had I even considered that I would receive such an honor, especially knowing the past recipients. I am honored and humbled by this recognition.”
Recent recipients of the Presidential Medal of Distinction include Dr. Livingston Alexander, Pitt-Bradford president emeritus; Dr. Patricia Beeson, provost emerita of the University of Pittsburgh; and the Pitt-Bradford Advisory Board.