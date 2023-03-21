Down Syndrome Day

Preston Taylor (10), Trey Dillaman (15), and Jonah Schmidt (19) living their best lives playing basketball for the Special Olympics.

 Photo Submitted

I am so sorry. Those words are what so many of us hear when doctors first discover our baby has Down Syndrome. Before we even have a moment to process that new information and the sudden shift in all we imagined our future baby would be and do, they hit you with the will nots. Your child will not read or write. Your child will not talk. Your child will not have a job. Your child will not get married. Your child will not live a long life. Your child will be a burden to you your whole life.

We get so much negative information that the wave of grief hits us and drains all joy from our body. Your life becomes testing, appointments, more of the will nots. More news of how awful your life and the life of your child will be. Personally, I even had one surgeon tell me that most likely my husband and I would divorce and he just wanted to prepare me (a 34 week pregnant woman) for that possibility.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social