I am so sorry. Those words are what so many of us hear when doctors first discover our baby has Down Syndrome. Before we even have a moment to process that new information and the sudden shift in all we imagined our future baby would be and do, they hit you with the will nots. Your child will not read or write. Your child will not talk. Your child will not have a job. Your child will not get married. Your child will not live a long life. Your child will be a burden to you your whole life.
We get so much negative information that the wave of grief hits us and drains all joy from our body. Your life becomes testing, appointments, more of the will nots. More news of how awful your life and the life of your child will be. Personally, I even had one surgeon tell me that most likely my husband and I would divorce and he just wanted to prepare me (a 34 week pregnant woman) for that possibility.
You are probably reading this and maybe thinking the same thing. I mean, if we are being honest here, I had no idea what a life with Down Syndrome meant. This experience takes place with so many expectant parents, however, I lived this exact scenario just 11 years ago.
What they didn’t mention was that they had no experience with living with a person with Down Syndrome. They had never walked in those shoes, nor had they bothered to fact check that the majority of the information they were vomiting out at me was comically false.
My Preston was born on March 27, 2012. He had some pretty major health issues right out of the gate. He had to have major surgery at just hours old. We were in the hospital more than we weren’t the first year. However, if you see him now you don’t see a frail little baby who lives a life thinking they will not. If we are being totally honest, he drives me a little batty with his fierce independence. He is living life at his own pace, nobody is rushing him along and we are all just fine with that. Preston is stopping to smell the roses, pet the dogs, play with the babies, smile at the strangers and soak in all the joys of life along the way!
Preston reads! Not at the level state standards say he should be, but he is making great progress and improves every week. He can write! Sometimes it takes some encouragement, but he can write a short story if he decides he is in the mood to do so. The other day his dad apparently was annoying him and he told him to “Shut up”! Ok, so that isn’t necessarily the best behavior for a 10 year old, but he CAN talk and express his feelings! Sometimes more clearly than others, but he is not frustrated that you can’t understand him. If he wants you to know what he is thinking he makes sure you understand.
I can’t speak to having a job, falling in love, living independently and all the future will nots, yet — but I can tell you I have made friends. Lots and lots of friends who have children with Down Syndrome. There is love, there is meaningful employment, there is joy! There are a whole lot of adults out there with Down Syndrome totally winning at life! I know Preston will be one of them! I know that his strong streak of stubbornness and determination is going to serve him well and get him far.
I know that the child who I was told would be a burden to me and my family for our entire lives has made us all so much better. I am determined to make the world better for Preston. I use every means possible to tell everyone what it really is like living with someone who has Down Syndrome. I help other moms who just got the news. I get a little too excited when I get to meet a new friend with Down Syndrome. I make sure every child who comes in contact with Preston knows that being different is ok! I make sure Preston has opportunities to succeed and reach his full potential. I advocate for him to be included in all things he is interested in. I help other moms find their strength. I am better because I have a son with Down Syndrome.
Some days I am exhausted and feel defeated, but I wake up the next day and know that for my Preston I would do anything. I know that the cruel words that were spoken to me 11 years ago have sparked a fire deep inside of me that just wants to make sure everyone knows that a life with Down Syndrome is not bad. It is just different and sometimes you just need a little different in order to realize that when you shake up your world a little you begin to see things in a whole new and exciting vibrant light. So to all those doctors who said he will not, I have to tell you something...HE JUST DID AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO!