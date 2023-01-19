Those who are tired of the constant dampness from the last few days of showers and drizzle should be happy with the latest forecast from the National Weather Service’s (NWS) State College office. According to the NWS, “the steady rain should end by late Thursday.”
Although the steady rain is forecast to come to an end on this evening, snow showers are likely on Friday morning before the temperatures start to warm. With a high near 36 degrees it is possible that in the afternoon area residents will have to be conscious of mixed snow showers with rain before 1 p.m. followed by the chance for more snow later in the evening and overnight on Friday night.
“On Friday, be wary as the departing system from Thursday redevelops off the southern New England Coast … winds will be strongest Friday during the day, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible,” stated a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, State College office. If you can hold out another day however, “all guidance currently supports fair weather on Saturday.” Saturday’s skies are forecast to be cloudy with a high temperature just a bit cooler, but still warm for the season, near 33 degrees.
Although AAA strives to keep motorist off snowy and icy roads, if possible, they also provided tips for driving in freezing rain, if not possible:
Reduce speed and anticipate delays. Most snow and ice related crashes are caused by vehicles sliding off the road because they are traveling at speeds too great for the road and weather conditions. Posted speed limits are set for driving under optimal, dry conditions. If road and weather conditions are adverse, drivers should operate at a speed well under the posted limit on any given road.
Leave extra space between vehicles. Increase your following distance to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if a stop becomes necessary.
Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow or ice-covered roads will just make a vehicle’s wheels spin.
Black ice or transparent ice may form on the roadway. Before getting into a vehicle, check your surroundings, if you notice ice forming on any object assume that it is also forming on the road surface. Keep in mind, bridges are usually the first surfaces to freeze.
The single, most effective thing any driver can always do though is to buckle up correctly and make sure all passengers are secured correctly as well.