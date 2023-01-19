Marilla Ice topped

A slightly frozen surface covers the waters of the Marilla Reservoir under clouds with rain falling on and off Wednesday.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Those who are tired of the constant dampness from the last few days of showers and drizzle should be happy with the latest forecast from the National Weather Service’s (NWS) State College office. According to the NWS, “the steady rain should end by late Thursday.”

Although the steady rain is forecast to come to an end on this evening, snow showers are likely on Friday morning before the temperatures start to warm. With a high near 36 degrees it is possible that in the afternoon area residents will have to be conscious of mixed snow showers with rain before 1 p.m. followed by the chance for more snow later in the evening and overnight on Friday night.

