Ed Hayden has announced his intention to run for the position of Bradford Township supervisor in the upcoming primary.
Hayden, a Republican and Bradford Township resident for nearly 50 years, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, receiving a degree in Information Systems/Computer Science in 2002 and an additional degree in Business Management in 2007.
Hayden currently holds the designation of “CSP” from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and also “SHRM- CP” from the Society for Human Resource Management. Hayden is currently the director of employee relations with the Human Resources department of Zippo Manufacturing Company, where he’s been employed for the past 28 years.
Hayden has a history of giving back to the local community. He has been member of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years where he has held the roles of president, vice president, director, secretary and lieutenant. As well, Hayden has been the president of the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund for the past ten years, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to make certain no child or less fortunate senior goes without at least one gift on Christmas morning, among other contributions to schools and events throughout the year. He also sits on the Bradford Area High School Tech Advisory board, a past contributor to Leadership McKean and has been involved in numerous other local boards and charities. Hayden is also a board member of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association where he currently is the chair of the Career Services committee with focus on student success after graduation. He is also a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church where he just ended a term as Chairman of the Trustees.
Hayden and his family are actively involved in the McKean County CYS foster care system as well and have opened their home to children in need for the past five years, two of whom he and his wife adopted. Hayden currently resides with his wife Rachael and their five children.
Hayden stated, “We live in the greatest township around and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. But we have some work to do. We need to start by building unity within the township again (both within the leadership and with the residents) and then tackle the issues — starting with improving our township roads by developing both a short and long-term plan in addition to working to attract new businesses to the township.
“I’ve helped build organizations with positive and successful outcomes, and I believe I have the skills, the ethical approach and the experience to continue to make our township the best that it can be. I look forward to the opportunity and would appreciate your vote in the upcoming election.”