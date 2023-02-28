Route 346

Route 346, the paving for which Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. won a national award, along with paving work on Route 59.

GREENBELT, Md. — The National Asphalt Pavement Association announced that Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, Pa., won a 2022 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.

The company was recognized during the association’s 68th Annual Meeting for local projects in McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

