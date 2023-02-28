GREENBELT, Md. — The National Asphalt Pavement Association announced that Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College, Pa., won a 2022 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.
The company was recognized during the association’s 68th Annual Meeting for local projects in McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.
“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2022 NAPA Chairman James A. Mitchell. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. won the award for the mill and overlay of various roads in McKean and Potter counties. The work with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation comprised of 63.7 miles of pavement in 13 different locations throughout SR 346 and SR 59. The company used reclaimed asphalt pavement in the asphalt mixes, a sustainable paving technique that conserves virgin materials, to produce smooth, high-quality asphalt pavements.
“We are pleased with the National Asphalt Paving Association award and recognition of the quality paving work that was delivered. GOH has talented/skilled professionals who know how to safely and productively make quality improvement to our roadways,” said Patrick Hawbaker, executive VP, construction. “We applaud the GOH aggregate, asphalt, transportation, and paving operations for their commitment to producing and delivering high quality pavements to the PA motoring public.”