SMETHPORT — The Hamlin Memorial Library will once again hold their November Footstomp to Go beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the library, 123 South Mechanic Street.
Library staff will be serving turkey and gravy, potatoes, stuffing, a vegetable and dessert.
According to organizers, there is no cost for this meal, however donations are always appreciated and would be graciously accepted.
Pre-registration for this event is an absolute must, and must be completed no later than Monday, Nov. 14. Register by calling (814) 887-9262.