Harmon House

Frank and Karen Harmon’s home on Maple Street in Port Allegany is ready for trick-or-treaters tonight from 5:30 to 7:30.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

Regular trick-or-treat hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 for the City of Bradford; Bradford Township; Foster Township; Smethport; Otto Township; Mount Jewett and Lafayette Township.

Trick-or-treat hours for Shinglehouse, Eldred and Lewis Run from 6 to 8 p.m.

