Regular trick-or-treat hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 for the City of Bradford; Bradford Township; Foster Township; Smethport; Otto Township; Mount Jewett and Lafayette Township.
Trick-or-treat hours for Shinglehouse, Eldred and Lewis Run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Also in Lewis Run, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehall.
In Bradford today, the Sawyer Evangelical Church at 777 South Kendall Ave. will hold a Fall Fest celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m., as a safe alternative to Halloween. Grace Lutheran Church has also planned their own trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the theme of “Fairy Tales,” which will feature candy, snacks, games and more.
In addition, in Port Allegany, the Open Arms Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the town square. Port Allegany trick-or-treat will coincide at the same time as the trunk-or-treat event.
In Otto Township, a trunk-or-treat event will be held at the Otto Township Fire Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In Kane, the Kane Area Community Center will hold indoor trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Regular trick-or-treat hours in Kane will coincide at the same time. The Lutheran Home at Kane will host an indoor trick-or-treat parade from 4 to 5 p.m.
In Mount Jewett, Hamlin Bank & Trust Co. has planned a costume parade at 5 p.m. with a costume contest to follow at the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department.
In Lafayette Township, a trunk-or-treat event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Township Firehall. Lafayette Township residents are invited to the firehall to hand out treats.
The Sergeant Township Board of Supervisors announced their Halloween celebrations would take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clermont Volunteer Fire Department building.
The Shinglehouse Borough plans to hold their trick-or-treat hours between 6 and 8 p.m., by porch light invitation.
In addition to trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat schedules for today, in Bradford the Howard Hanna Professionals office at 90 Mechanic St. will hold an open house and costume party from 4 to 8 p.m. with treats provided (and tricks optional).