Monday night between the hours of 6 and 7:30 p.m. so many creative sites could be seen in the region — from unique, large and colorful costumes to haunted houses and uniquely decorated vehicle trunks.

Beyond the creativity and unique sights around town, it was evident during Halloween hours that the holiday has returned full force to the area. Halloween the previous two years was a time of closely monitored and attended Halloween parties and get-togethers to protect individuals from the spread of Covid. It appears that trepidation due to Covid on the holidays has flown the area since the Bradford community was completely a-buzz with area residents on the streets Monday night venturing from house to house or attending one of the multiple area events.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos