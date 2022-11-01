Monday night between the hours of 6 and 7:30 p.m. so many creative sites could be seen in the region — from unique, large and colorful costumes to haunted houses and uniquely decorated vehicle trunks.
Beyond the creativity and unique sights around town, it was evident during Halloween hours that the holiday has returned full force to the area. Halloween the previous two years was a time of closely monitored and attended Halloween parties and get-togethers to protect individuals from the spread of Covid. It appears that trepidation due to Covid on the holidays has flown the area since the Bradford community was completely a-buzz with area residents on the streets Monday night venturing from house to house or attending one of the multiple area events.
“It was so unexpected to see the amount of people out tonight, especially the children,” said area resident Andrea Venezia, who was dressed as Tinkerbell herself handing Halloween treats to area children from her fairy-themed decorated vehicle at Grace Lutheran’s Trunk-or-Treat event. “It is so heart-warming to see this ridiculously long line of costumed kiddos waiting to come through the line of all these residents to receive their Halloween goodies.”
Regular trick-or-treat hours for the City of Bradford, Bradford and Foster Township coincided with a trunk-or-trunk event at the Grace Lutheran Church and a fall fest celebration at Sawyer Evangelical Church on Monday night.
“Halloween night has been really good. Quite a bit of kids have shown up for the event, and we still have an hour left,” said City of Bradford Police Officer Jordan McCalla, who admitted his favorite Halloween costumes of the night were the many, many police costumes. “It’s really good to see such a good turn out for this event which is really a great event to do every year for the community.”