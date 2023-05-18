May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and is the perfect time for medical professionals to explain that cannabis is far from the harmless drug it is touted as.
Dr. Joshua Halbauer, The Guidance Center’s medical director, took part in the May 4 Walk With A Doc event to talk about the documented negative impacts of cannabis usage.
Halbauer reported, “Cannabis has short, intermediate and long-term consequences. In the short term for up to 72 hours after using it, there is a decrease in focus, memory, processing speed and reaction time. For this reason, inattention is not treated with ADHD medications when cannabis use is active.
“In the intermediary, one may experience bouts of depression and withdrawal for up to 6 weeks after cannabis cessation,” the doctor explained. “While cannabis, like alcohol and tobacco, may momentarily relieve depression and anxiety, these symptoms only re-occur with increased intensity on withdrawal.”
He continued, explaining when the symptoms come back, the person uses more cannabis, leading to continual use.
“In the long term cannabis usage, a neurotoxin, binding to the neurons, is formed which leads to frontal lobe degeneration,” Halbauer said.
“The consequence is personality change, amotivation syndrome and apathy,” the doctor continued. “An example of amotivation with teenagers is not completing homework because the individual doesn’t like the subject and says the teacher won’t collect it anyways.”
Today’s cannabis isn’t the pot of yesteryear. Cannabis today is highly concentrated, approaching 90% concentrations in products purchased from the dispensary.
Comparatively, 20 years ago cannabis was akin to a beer. Today it can be compared to straight up vodka in concentration.
Clinically, cannabis levels can be measured in the blood with extremely high levels pushing patients into frank psychosis. Data supports evidence that the use of high potency cannabis in adolescence can predispose to severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, a life- long mental illness characterized by hallucinations and fragmentation of the personality. Parents and caregivers are urged to be aware of changes in behaviors and personality.
For more information on substance usage, mental health concerns or to make a referral, The Guidance Center can be reached by calling (814) 362-6535 or www.guidancecenter.net