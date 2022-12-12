GUN BRANDISHED AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT
EMPORIUM — According to a recent report, an Emporium man has been released from the McKean County Jail after posting bond in an incident that occurred in Cameron County on Monday, December 9.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
GUN BRANDISHED AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT
EMPORIUM — According to a recent report, an Emporium man has been released from the McKean County Jail after posting bond in an incident that occurred in Cameron County on Monday, December 9.
During an altercation following a motor vehicle accident on West Allegany Avenue at approximately 11 p.m., David Akins Jr. reportedly took a gun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at the head of another individual.
Pennsylvania State Police were already en route to the scene due to the accident when they received another call concerning the weapon.
Akins was arraigned Tuesday and remanded to the McKean County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats and harassment.
He has since posted bond, according to reports.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.