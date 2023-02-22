ULYSSES — There is much to do in this region but one place seems to be a bit of a mystery. The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, located at 5660 U.S. Route 6 West is more than a shed of wood and circular saws — there’s so much to see and do, start marking the calendar now.

First on the list of events is a celebration of Charter Day, the 342nd birthday of Pennsylvania, on March 12. Celebrate King Charles II granting William Penn the charter to found the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with guided tours of the facility and exhibits and free admission.

