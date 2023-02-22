ULYSSES — There is much to do in this region but one place seems to be a bit of a mystery. The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, located at 5660 U.S. Route 6 West is more than a shed of wood and circular saws — there’s so much to see and do, start marking the calendar now.
First on the list of events is a celebration of Charter Day, the 342nd birthday of Pennsylvania, on March 12. Celebrate King Charles II granting William Penn the charter to found the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with guided tours of the facility and exhibits and free admission.
What’s on display to see at a lumber museum? A lot.
One of the most talked about displays is the gear-driven steam locomotive — invented by a lumberman. And, of course, the blacksmith shop ranks near the top. Ever hear about moving logs using a jack ladder? See it in action at the museum.
Before leaving, take a walk on the sustainable forestry trail — it is part of the experience. Bring a camera and the whole family for the celebration.
In April, the museum sets up for a two-day Spring Antique Show and Sawmill Run. Access to all museum exhibits and attractions is included in the price of admission to the show. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for youth ages 5-11. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
On April 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., antique vendors will be on hand selling a variety of items like furniture, glassware, coins, books, clothing, and collectibles. A selection of historic trades, including the museum’s birch still, will be demonstrated.
Come for the fun and, perhaps, leave with a new treasured heirloom and a better understanding of the lumber and forest history of Pennsylvania.
Museum members Jan and John Halter will present a cooking demonstration and tasting featuring wild leeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.
On Saturday, April 22, only, visitors will be able to watch the museum’s re-created 19th century steam-powered circular sawmill in operation. In celebration of Earth Day, craft activities will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday as well.
Antique vendors interested in participating can call (814) 435-2652 to reserve a space for the event.
But, the big event that is a must for this summer is the Bark Peelers’ Festival on July 1 and 2.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, visitors are encouraged to take part and compete in the greased pole, log rolling, crosscut saw, and birling competitions. Winners earn the title of Grand Champion Bark Peeler as well as cash prizes.
There are also unique food and craft vendors that provide guests with ample shopping and culinary opportunities. There is live music throughout the weekend, crafts and games at the kid’s corner, operating demonstrations of the steam-powered circular sawmill and birch still, blacksmithing, chainsaw carving, and camp cooking.
New to the festival this year: Do you have a Pencil, Cop, or Handlebar mustache? Is your beard a Van Dyke, a Goatee, or full-on ZZ Tops? There is a competition for you. As part of the festivities, the Bark Peeler Festival will host their first ever Beard & Mustache Competition. Keep growing that facial hair and come out to be part of the fun!