The Guidance Center is recognizing Johnna McCullough, Ph.D., LPC, CTTS; clinical director of School Based Services and Outpatient Mental Health, for participating in and presenting at the Project ECHO (Extension Community Healthcare Outcomes) Learning Series for Child Mental Health.
This series of 11 educational sessions focused on ensuring that all individuals have the right to high-quality, patient-centered health care that is equal and unbiased. McCullough presented several cases to assist the other learners with furthering the development of skills.