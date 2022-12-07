The Guidance Center held its annual meeting on Monday at The Bradford Club.
Board President, Rev. Rob Klouw thanked board members and staff present for their time and support to the community over the past year. Reviews of key highlights and accomplishments of the organization from the previous fiscal year were provided by senior staff members.
The officers for the next year were confirmed and include President: Rob Klouw; Vice President: Shane Oschman; Treasurer: John Sullivan; and Secretary: Sam Johnson. The following board members were reappointed for additional terms: Jim Keltz; Sal Luzzi; Rev. Rob Klouw and the Honorable Judge Stacy Wallace.
Luann McMackin, senior director of education & prevention services, was recognized for her 40 years of service.
To review the entire annual report and for more information regarding The Guidance Center, please visit the agency’s website at www.guidancecenter.net or call 814-362-6535.