Luann McMackin, senior director of education & prevention services for The Guidance Center, was recognized at Monday’s annual meeting by board president Rev. Rob Klouw for her 40 years of service.

The Guidance Center held its annual meeting on Monday at The Bradford Club.

Board President, Rev. Rob Klouw thanked board members and staff present for their time and support to the community over the past year. Reviews of key highlights and accomplishments of the organization from the previous fiscal year were provided by senior staff members.

