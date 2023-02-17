Grupp

NANCY GRUPP

COUDERSPORT — Potter County Commissioner Nancy J. Grupp has announced her intentions to run for re-election on the Republican ballot in the May 16 Primary Election.

During her first term in office she served as the chair of the Board of Commissioners, County Salary Board, and County Retirement Board. She has served in an unpaid capacity as Potter County Director of Emergency Services, saving the county thousands of dollars each year and is a member of the county’s Aging Advisory Board.

