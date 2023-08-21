OLEAN, N.Y. — Kelly Design and Development, a local and growing digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded a $3,000 grant for their outstanding participation in the inaugural Business Plan Class created and administered by IncubatorWorks.
The award was fully funded by the NENY grant (New Energy New York), awarded earlier this year to a consortium of regional stakeholders led by Binghamton University, which included IncubatorWorks. NENY was a collaborative effort of more than a dozen upstate New York institutions.
The program committee selected Kelly Design and Development as one of the top participants based on their exceptional business plan development and strategic vision for the future. All participants in the program were graduates of one of the 10 CoStarters cohorts, a small business accelerator class facilitated by IncubatorWorks which preps business owners for starting and growing their businesses. CoStarters is a prerequisite to participate in the Business Plan Class.
“We are incredibly honored to have been awarded this grant and to be a part of the vibrant and growing entrepreneurial community across New York,” said Brian Kelly, CEO and Founder of Kelly Design and Development. “Participating in IncubatorWorks’ Business Plan Class has been an invaluable experience, and we are grateful for the recognition and support from IncubatorWorks, Binghamton University, and New Energy New York.”
The grant serves as a testament to Kelly Design and Development’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions to their clients. The funds will be utilized to further enhance their digital marketing services. “We believe that this grant will not only help us grow as a company but also enable us to continue making a positive impact on the communities we serve,” added Kelly. “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are dedicated to making the most of this generous support.”
Kelly Design and Development is a leading digital marketing agency known for providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, creativity, and client satisfaction, the agency delivers exceptional web design, development, social media management, content creation, logo design, and ADA compliant services.