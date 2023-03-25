RIDGWAY — Two Republicans will square off in the May primary election for the nomination for Elk County District Attorney.
The candidates are Danny DeVito of Ridgway and Beau Grove of St. Marys, who is the current district attorney. No Democratic candidates are registered for the ballot.
For Elk County commissioner, there are two Democratic candidates seeking two spots on the ballot, while four Republican candidates are facing off for two spots. The Democratic candidates are Raymond J. Krise Jr. of Fox Township and Matthew G. Quesenberry, Sr. of St. Marys, an incumbent.
On the Republican side, incumbent M. Fritz Lecker of St. Marys is running, as are three other candidates — Peggy B. Schneider of Ridgway Township, Greg Gebauer of St. Marys and Martin Rosefeld of Jay Township.
There is a race for county treasurer as well, with Republicans Matthew Frey of St. Marys and Connie Saline Herzing of Ridgway each seeking the seat.
For the position of District Judge 59-3-03, the lone candidate is incumbent Mark Jacob of St. Marys, who has cross-filed.
Running unopposed are prothonotary Susanne Straub Schneider of Ridgway Township; Register and recorder Lee Neureiter of Fox Township; coroner Michelle A. Muccio of St. Marys; and sheriff Todd Caltagarone of St. Marys.