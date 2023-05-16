RIDGWAY — It appears as though Elk County Republicans chose Beau Grove for the ballot in the fall general election.
Grove, who is acting district attorney, was challenged by candidate Danny Devito. Unofficial results had Grove with 2,357 votes, while Devito had 1,617.
Grove became the District Attorney in October 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney Thomas G.G. Coppolo. Grove joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2019 as Assistant District Attorney. He previously served as Assistant District Attorney for the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office from 2010-2012 and was promoted to First Assistant District Attorney in 2012, a position he held until leaving that office in 2015 to operate a private law practice.
Grove is a lifelong resident of Elk County, graduating from Ridgway Area High School in 2002, and currently resides in St. Marys with his husband, Andrew, and Great Dane, Wallace. Grove is the son of Cathy (Elinski) Grove and Martin Grove. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and graduated, Cum Laude, from Widener University School of Law in 2009.