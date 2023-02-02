Each year thousands of people head to Punxsutawney to take the chance that a prognosticating rodent will not see his shadow, predicting an end to winter and warmer weather — however, meteorologists at the National Weather Service have their own, more scientifically based, method of predicting the upcoming weather.
Whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow today upon Gobbler’s Knob, Meteorologist Craig Evanego of the National Weather Service’s State College office predicts that the weather trend through February and into March and April will be warmer temperatures with more precipitation. However, “that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few days of cold thrown in randomly, here and there,” said Evanego.
Curious as to how the practice of believing the predictions of a rodent originated?
German folks immigrated to Pennsylvania in the 1700s becoming the Pennsylvania Dutch bringing with them their traditions and superstitions — one such superstition fell annually on February 2nd, and was known as Candlemas. They believed if the sun came out on Candlemas, winter would last for another six weeks. The Germans also had a tradition of a badger named Dachs who predicted impending weather.
Those traditions mixed together, with a local PA rodent named “Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary,” better known as Punxsutawney Phil, became Groundhog Day. If the sun comes out on February 2nd causing the Phil to see his shadow then winter will last another six weeks — adversely, if cloudy and the shadow is a no show than warmer weather is on the horizon.
February 2nd is not an arbitrary date, Groundhog Day falls annually on this date because it is known as a “cross-quarter” day, meaning it falls at the midpoint between one season and another. In the case of today, it is the cross-quarter day which falls between the winter solstice and spring equinox.
The National Climatic Data Center compared U.S. national temperatures from 1988 until 2012 to determine the accuracy of Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions — and it turned out that he was only correct 39% of the time. According to their data, flipping a coin is more accurate than Phil’s predictions.
Groundhogs actually do predict the end of winter, albeit not with their shadows. Groundhogs hibernate every winter, the fact that a groundhog leaves their den is a natural sign of spring.
Regardless of which prediction ends up accurate, the impending forecast for the next few days appears to be quite arctic, with wind chills as low as -5 degrees on Thursday evening.
“In the immediate term, expect a sharp shot of cold air at the end of this week,” explained Evanego. “Friday and Saturday will be quite cold with wind chills in the teens, below zero in Bradford. After the weekend, temperatures will warm up to above normal temperatures as we enter next week.”
When temperatures dip below freezing, it is of the most importance to protect families at home from the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires. Winter storms bring below-freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, snow and ice which could result in power outages and the use of portable generators.
It is very important if power is lost to utilize generators correctly — portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning which can kill in only minutes. CO is known as the invisible killer because it is odorless and colorless, making it hard to detect.
An average of 85 people die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Those exposed to CO poisoning may experience symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness and it can lead to death however, often individuals exposed become unconscious before experiencing any symptoms at all.
Portable generators are not the only dangerous appliances used to keep warm during emergencies. Portable heaters present quite a danger as well — if not tended to properly. In order to use a portable heater properly make sure to keep all sides of the heater at least 3 feet from linens and anything that can catch fire; always plug into a wall outlet and not a power strip; never touch the heater if wet; never leave the heater running while unattended and place the heater on a stable, level surface.
After his annual big appearance today, Phil will retire to his residence at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library to live out his year quietly with his wife Phyllis.