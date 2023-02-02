Groundhog Day

A past photo of Groundhog Day on Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney awaiting the arrival of Punxsutawney Phil to see if he cast a shadow.

 Photo provided by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club

Each year thousands of people head to Punxsutawney to take the chance that a prognosticating rodent will not see his shadow, predicting an end to winter and warmer weather — however, meteorologists at the National Weather Service have their own, more scientifically based, method of predicting the upcoming weather.

Whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow today upon Gobbler’s Knob, Meteorologist Craig Evanego of the National Weather Service’s State College office predicts that the weather trend through February and into March and April will be warmer temperatures with more precipitation. However, “that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few days of cold thrown in randomly, here and there,” said Evanego.

