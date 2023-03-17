KERSEY — Author and activist Patricia Greene has recently published a book of stories relating to drug addiction titled “Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible.” The book is broken into 3 sections, each providing unique insight into a complex and dangerous epidemic.
Part 1 gives individuals who have lost loved ones to addiction a chance to bravely share their experiences. “Many never told anybody their story,” Greene said, having lost her own son to an overdose in 2014. For years she felt isolating guilt and shame and wants to show others that are going through the same turmoil that they are not alone. As the title of the book suggests, the pain of drug addiction has a ripple effect that reaches many. Greene believes that coming together is necessary for healing and making a difference.
Part 2 lets survivors discuss the challenges they faced and their methods toward recovery. “Who else would know how to help better,” Greene said, “than those who have gone through it themselves?” The survivors come from a range of backgrounds, Greene stating that “anyone can become an addict” regardless of upbringing. This section also seeks to foster understanding and eliminate the idea that individuals struggling with addiction “are just weak willed.”
When discussing the treatment of individuals after they leave rehab, Greene said “People don’t care if they’ve done 28 or 128 days. No one wants anything to do with them when they get out.” She explains that this often leads to individuals relapsing because they feel discarded by society. Greene wants to enable “recovery people to help recovery people,” again emphasizing the importance of struggling individuals reaching out to those who share their experiences.
Part 3 shows the side of professionals such as doctors, police officers, and coroners who see the effects of drug addiction firsthand every day. Greene wants readers to learn from their insights and perspectives to see how real the epidemic is in the region.
“I pound the pavement a lot,” Greene said, describing her constant efforts towards raising awareness by supporting local drug prevention programs and events. One such example is how she helps bring Black Balloon Day to Elk County. The national event is dedicated to remembering those lost to addiction. Greene said “there is never a dry eye” each year, showing the value of her continued work as well as her new book which she has dedicated to her son’s memory and her grandchildren’s future.