Patricia Greene recently published a book titled “Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible.”

 Photo by Aaron Suranofsky

KERSEY — Author and activist Patricia Greene has recently published a book of stories relating to drug addiction titled “Ripples: Stories of Addiction: Recovery is Possible.” The book is broken into 3 sections, each providing unique insight into a complex and dangerous epidemic.

Part 1 gives individuals who have lost loved ones to addiction a chance to bravely share their experiences. “Many never told anybody their story,” Greene said, having lost her own son to an overdose in 2014. For years she felt isolating guilt and shame and wants to show others that are going through the same turmoil that they are not alone. As the title of the book suggests, the pain of drug addiction has a ripple effect that reaches many. Greene believes that coming together is necessary for healing and making a difference.

