Just this past week, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS) held their 2023 annual conference in State College, at which a local middle school teacher— Katie Greene — was named Pennsylvania’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Greene teaches Family and Consumer Science at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School, as well as facilitates the daily operations of their broadcast studio and also acts as the advisor for the Middle School Yearbook, confirmed Bradford Area School District Superintendent Katy Pude. In addition, Greene supervises the Cooperative Education program at Bradford Area High School (BAHS) and has more than doubled the number of students participating in on-the-job training with local businesses. She also acts as a volunteer softball coach for BAHS.
As PARSS Secondary Teacher of the year, Greene was honored at the PARSS dinner with a plaque to commemorate this honor and a thousand dollars to spend on a classroom project of her choosing.
With the award money, Greene hopes to purchase a dishwasher or two for the cooking room to help sanitize the dishes, after the students have washed them by hand — just in case, confirmed Greene.
“It is a real honor for one of Bradford’s own to be recognized in such a manner,” exclaimed Pude. “Greene has the following certifications: Special Education, Business Computer, Information Technology, Marketing/Distributive Education, English as a Second Language, Cooperative Education, and Family & Consumer Science Education. Pude also highlighted that Greene is in charge of running the television studio at the middle school, advises the yearbook club, handles adding updates to the Fretz Facebook page and is also the assistant coach for the Bradford Area High School softball team.”
According to Pude’s speech at the awards ceremony, PARSS educators of small and rural schools (especially those in high poverty such as Bradford Area School District) struggle to offer and meet the needs of their students the same quality programs which are enjoyed in more urban, affluent school districts within the state.
“It seems crazy to think I won an award for doing what I enjoy,” explained Greene. “Teaching is a profession I was born to do. I get to share a small part of my students’ lives, celebrate their triumphs and help them see their value and worth as they navigate their own unique journeys to adulthood. Throughout that process, I get to laugh with them, guide them when they are at their lowest points and I get to remind them to give 100% to everything they can. Most of my students will tell you that I always say, ‘Go big or go home.’”
According to Tina Slaven, Middle School Principal, “Katie is all about students, their learning, and their individual success. She is willing to think outside the box and create a variety of learning experiences for her students. She is also not afraid to share her failures and successes with her peers and is willing to reach out and help anyone who struggles for ideas or needs help using technology. She has a creative flair that enhances her practice and shares that with others. Katie is a lifelong learner and very reflective about her practice. She is a bright spot in everyone’s day here at Fretz and is an invaluable member of the team.”
Because of her connections with Bradford’s corporate business partners, Greene has been instrumental in preparing students for jobs in the manufacturing sector, confirmed Pude. Completely on her own time, she works with middle school students to prepare for the “What’s so Cool about Manufacturing Contest.” Under her guidance, the students have met with local manufacturers, learned about the business and created a video presentation. In the past two years, her team of students have been selected for the PA state competitions, both years bringing home awards.
“When I heard the kind words that my administrators, fellow teachers, and students shared, I was honored,” said Greene. “In conclusion, there is no better job in the world than being a teacher and knowing that I see the product of my work every single day through my students. After being a teacher for 20 years, I would still go back and choose the field of education again. While this award was not necessary, it certainly is appreciated more than words can express. Thank you!
Greene closed her acceptance speech by mentioning so many awesome things that she get to do with the students, but none of those things would be possible without her endless support. She is involved, approachable and so devoted to the students and staff of Bradford Area School District.
PARSS represents rural education before the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the governor, and the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. In addition, they assist rural school districts and provide resources to help in the management of the unique issues faced by small schools and schools in isolated locations. The PARSS organization currently acts as an advocate for more than 200 small and rural school districts in the Pennsylvania region; they work together with districts in relation to school and student funding and associated issues.
The Purpose of the Educator of the Year Award from PARSS is to formally recognize two educators each year, one elementary and one secondary teacher, from PARSS member districts who make a positive and continuous impact on public education in their rural/small school districts and community. Individuals worthy of consideration for this award are student center educators who are actively involved in all aspects of school life; educators who use their time and talent to promote school district initiatives and persons of character who serve as role models for compassion and philanthropy.