SMETHPORT — Educators, discover new techniques for teaching students about some of the most exciting and perhaps greenest careers in Pennsylvania — jobs that promote the health of forests and the planet while providing sustainably produced forest and wood products used everyday.
From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group and Pennsylvania State Parks, will present “Teaching About Green Jobs with Project Learning Tree” educator workshop open to all educators who work with students ages 12 to 25. The workshop will be held at the Seneca Highlands IU9 building, 119 Mechanic St.
Project Learning Tree (PLT), an award-winning environmental education program, has a new resource for helping learners explore green careers in forestry and conservation. Green Jobs: Exploring Forest Careers is designed for adults working with youth in settings ranging from community youth programs to school classrooms.
The cost for this program is $20 per person. Each participant will receive the new PLT Green Jobs educator guide (a value of $25), an opportunity to participate in hands-on demonstrations of sample lessons, an introduction to other PLT curricula, plus a free lunch and six Act 48 hours are available for classroom teachers.
Pre-registration is required by Aug 9. Register online at https://forms.gle/GreenJobsWorkshop.
For any questions or help with registration, contact Cindy Murphy at the Seneca Highlands IU9, by calling (814) 887-5512 ext. 121, csmurphy@iu9.org.