WILCOX — Grace Notes Studio will present their annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday, December 30 in the Johnsonburg High School Auditorium. Admission is a donation at the door.
The concert will feature many of the studio’s piano and voice students, ranging in age from seven to adult. They are excited to share their talent and perform their favorite holiday songs.
Performers will include Julia Defranco, Lani Ferguson, Kinzee Hoffman, Grace McAlee, Sydney Miller, Emily Peluso, Aubrey Rockwell, and Emmett Rockwell of Johnsonburg; Claire Brechtel, Aidan Galsick, Samantha Galsick, Brady Porter, Bryce Porter, Collin Porter, and Aubree Ribovic of Wilcox; Logan Balon, Anna Biondi, Ava Corl, Emily DeCarli, Katie DeCarli, Jada Fitch, Addie Macer, Zane Oknefski, and Layken Pierce of Ridgway; Xander Agarwal of Kersey and Eva Cheatle of St. Marys; Hannah Dase, Peyton Gillespie and Jo Ann Wolfe of Kane.
Be a music fan and come support these talented young artists.