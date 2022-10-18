Golubock Business Competition finalists

Golubock Business Competition finalists are, from left, Rocco Pompa with The Magic Bean Café, Andy Eliason and Brett Butler with SafeTech Fire Protection, Lauren Melka With Al’s Gym and Jim Minard with Team Minard Productions.

Four top finalists in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition will be competing on Thursday for a total of $25,000 in prize money.

The Bradford Area Alliance is championing the 3rd annual business competition to seed and support the formation of new startups and new ventures of existing businesses. This competition is part of an overall strategy by the Bradford Area Alliance in economic gardening, an entrepreneurial approach to economic development that seeks to grow the local economy from within.

