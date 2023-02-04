OLEAN, N.Y. — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) is preparing its May 2023 through January 2024 Events and Activities brochure. Events located in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties in New York State, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania are encouraged to send in information about their events.
Needed information should include event name, date, location, telephone number and event details. Send information by Saturday, March 4 by phone to (716) 372-4433, fax to (716) 372-7912 or email to tourism@oleanny.com.
This brochure is delivered to over 150 locations in a 100-mile radius of Olean. It is also sent to both regional visitor centers in New York, and one in Pennsylvania.
Each year, GOACC produces 8,000 brochures as a way of promoting the many events that are held to educate residents and visitors of the opportunities in the area. It's a great way to encourage people to visit. The event scheduling also assists area organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date.
This event information also is entered into Greater Olean's website event calendar at www.oleanny.com.