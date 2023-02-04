OLEAN, N.Y. — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) is preparing its May 2023 through January 2024 Events and Activities brochure. Events located in Cattaraugus, Allegany counties in New York State, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania are encouraged to send in information about their events.

Needed information should include event name, date, location, telephone number and event details. Send information by Saturday, March 4 by phone to (716) 372-4433, fax to (716) 372-7912 or email to tourism@oleanny.com.

