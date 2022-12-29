Whoaa, Santa dropped off a new weather pattern for the area — and it is not a lump of coal.
No snow for the next several days, warmer temperatures during the day and overnight, with a few rain showers here and there — it’s not a bad way to start the new year.
“It won’t be a wash out like the rain from a few weeks ago,” said Meteorologist-in-charge Ashley Evans of the National Weather Service in State College. But he also said it is too early to make a decision about New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.
Today is expected to be just like Wednesday, “but a bit warmer,” Evans stated. The area will be 10-15 degrees above normal for the next week or so.
Friday will start out beautiful and warm, with a high near 51 degrees. But, Evans said, the rain will come on Friday night with wind gusts at about 20 miles per hour and a low near 38 degrees. “Anything above freezing up there is a blessing, right?” noted Evans. The rain will continue through at least Saturday evening with up to a quarter inch possible. Mild temps, around 49 degrees, during the day and an overnight low of 44 seems too good to be true for breaking in the new year.
For the first day of 2023, the Bradford area is looking at a 50/50 chance of rain, the skies will be cloudy — but it won’t be as cold as it has been in recent years. The daytime high should be around 44 degrees with an overnight low of 31.
A significant warmup comes in at the beginning of the week. Monday temps reach 45 degrees, Tuesday’s high will be an amazing 55 degrees, and by Wednesday the area is still looking at 52 degrees for the day. Of course each day there is a chance of precipitation, yet it is too early to know for sure how much or if the rain will fall.
Evans said, “When was the last time Bradford had 55 degrees on January 3rd?”
Glorious weather, even with a little rain.