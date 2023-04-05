PITTSBURGH — Girls entering kindergarten through twelfth grade in the fall and adults are invited to join Girl Scouts by participating in an early-registration program with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. New members can purchase an extended-year membership at a discounted price of $35, which will cover both the remainder of the 2023 membership year as well as the 2024 membership year. These members can join existing troops or start a new troop.
Girls who are entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023 are eligible to register as a Girl Scout Daisy, preparing them for success in their first year of school. Becoming a Girl Scout Daisy allows girls to make new friends from their community and partake in age-appropriate, engaging activities designed to help them explore their world and expand their horizons.
With the help of supportive adults and troop leaders, Girl Scouts experience hands-on activities in subjects ranging from STEM and the outdoors to life skills and entrepreneurship, making Girl Scouts natural leaders in the classroom, at home, and in their communities.
As official members, those who join Girl Scouts will also be able to make the most of exclusive Girl Scout events and programming during the spring and summer months, including camp sessions.
“Because of Girl Scouts, I get to go camping!” Junior Girl Scout Devan said. “I have been to all four Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania camps, but Camp Skymeadow is my favorite because I love to ride the horses there!”
For more information about our sign-up events, volunteering with Girl Scouts, or signing up, contact Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania at 800-248-3355 or customercare@gswpa.org. Additional information can be found at gswpa.org/join.