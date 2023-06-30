The long-awaited, and much anticipated, ramps, kayak and canoe launch, and fishing pier — all accessible, and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) — are open at the Gilbert Reservoir.
On Thursday, Executive Director of the Bradford Water Authority, Steve Disney, showed off the completed projects to Betsy Corbett of McKean County Redevelopment, and Commissioner Carol Duffy.
Disney said, “There are over 206 million gallons of water here, and the reservoir is stocked (with a variety of fish),” as he was showing the new fishing pier and kayak launch. Two accessible picnic tables are also on their way out to the reservoir.
The authority worked with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, he said. Beginning in 2017, the reservoir has been stocked each year with “thousands of fingerlings consisting of largemouth bass, black crappie, yellow perch, bluegill, golden shiners, fathead minnows and brown bullheads,” Disney explained. “The goal was to recreate a high-quality, warm water fishery for local anglers to enjoy,” he added, “and this is the final year of catch-and-release.” The water will continue to be stocked annually.
Fishing from the pier or from a non-motorized vessel are both possible now at Gilbert. The completed launch was also an important part of the last leg of the project, and one that Duffy was excited to see. “This is a beautiful place,” she said. “I think this is a place that a lot of veterans and others will happily visit.”
Betsy Corbett of the McKean County Redevelopment Office agreed, and said, “These improvements offer easy access for those in the community that frequent the beautiful reservoir, however, have in the past had difficulty ambulating the rough terrain. Those individuals will now be able to easily access the fishing pier, launch their kayaks, or simply enjoy the scenery while picnicking.”
Corbett said, of the Redevelopment Office, “we are pleased to be able to execute projects through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, especially when those projects benefit the community as a whole, which is one main focus we look at when choosing projects.” CDBG grant funds for this project totaled $137,000.
The Bradford Water Authority, in partnership with the McKean County Conservation District, have been working for years to secure funding for the massive watershed project. In 2012, projects were in planning stages and by 2014 rehabilitation of the 135 year old dam commenced, along with upgrades to the gate house and inlet structures. By 2016, the new access road, landing for parking, and a new spillway for the bridge were completed — and the dam was reopened. The rehabilitation project cost $9,964,151.