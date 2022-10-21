SHINGLEHOUSE — Kevin Dusenbury’s Gift of Memory Program, which benefits Potter County’s Christmas House, is currently in its 22nd year. Through Dusenbury’s business, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, local residents can contribute presents in memory of their deceased loved ones to the organization, which distributes gifts to over 1,200 Potter County children and elderly during the holidays.
Again this year, the Christmas House has requested that this program begin accepting donations early so that their organization will have distribution to the recipients as early as possible. Therefore donations will be collected until Friday, November 18.