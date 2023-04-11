WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced the addition of Michael Giambrone as the institution’s vice president of finance and operations.
Giambrone has over 30 years’ experience in banking and finance, having most recently served as Vice President of Mortgage Banking for Northwest Bank.
“I couldn’t be more excited for Mike to join NPRC in the role of Vice President of Finance and Operations,” said NPRC President Susie Snelick. “He has a proven career in the business and banking industry, and I know that he will excel in this new chapter of his professional career. His passion for serving others is evident and I look forward to working more with him to help serve our communities and students.”
A native of southwestern New York and a graduate of Pine Valley Central High School, Giambrone went on to earn a degree in economics from the State University of New York (SUNY) College at Fredonia. He later completed professional education through the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Central Atlantic Advanced School of Banking, graduating with honors. In his tenure at Northwest Bank, he worked his way through the Northwest Bank Management Trainee program, moving through various roles such as a branch manager, a real estate secured production manager, and a wholesale lending manager.
“I like to empower people to achieve as much as they can and to work through situations we face together. I’ve been in the position to lead for some time now, and I believe in an open-door policy and to always give credit to my team when it is due. This is going to be a new challenge, but I am going to do everything I can to make a difference and contribute to the continued success of the College.”
In addition to his professional career, Giambrone is also a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and serves as the Finance and Stewardship Committee Chairman, a member of the Endowment Committee, and a member of the Church Council. In his free time, Giambrone enjoys watching Buffalo Bills football, Buffalo Sabres hockey, New York Yankees baseball, golfing, road tripping with his wife and two children, listening to music, and cooking.