December 31, New Year’s Eve, is just around the corner — have you purchased a button for 2022 First Night, yet? If not, now is the time to get one.
Buttons are available at Northwest Bank (Foster Brook and Main Street); Tops in Bradford; Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 121 Main St.; Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, 119 Main St; and WESB/WBRR,1490 St. Francis Drive. Daytime and evening activities for only $6, for those age 6 and over, and children under the age of 6 will be admitted free of charge; don’t miss out on the fun.
The Bradford Public Library is getting the day started with Jeffer’s New Year’s Eve Magic Show and a balloon drop for the kiddos around 11 a.m. Bradford First Skate at Callahan Ice Rink starts at 1 p.m. and First Bowl at Byllye Lanes begins at 1:30 p.m.
A few of the folks in the lineup for the event are horse and carriage rides from 4-8 p.m. thanks to Kathy Obermeyer.
Then at 6 p.m., the evening entertainment begins with Bwana Jim, Twin Tier Community Band, BAHS Chorale, Fair to Fiddlin’, Dennis Regling, Rock N Roll Pet Store, Studio B Dance Academy, Storm Athletics All Star Cheerleading, and many more performers.
A performance by “In Jest with Nels Ross,” sponsored by BCPAC and First Night Bradford, will bring juggling, comedy, a unicycle, laughter, and amazement, according to organizers.
There is an art project at First United Methodist Church in the social hall planned as well, and a sign up sheet is available now in the program.
The block party with Trigger Happy the Band starts the finale with the gazebo drop and fireworks at midnight on Festival Way.