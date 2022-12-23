First Night

First Night Bradford is days away, and buttons are available at locations around Bradford now.

 Era file photo

December 31, New Year’s Eve, is just around the corner — have you purchased a button for 2022 First Night, yet? If not, now is the time to get one.

Buttons are available at Northwest Bank (Foster Brook and Main Street); Tops in Bradford; Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, 121 Main St.; Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, 119 Main St; and WESB/WBRR,1490 St. Francis Drive. Daytime and evening activities for only $6, for those age 6 and over, and children under the age of 6 will be admitted free of charge; don’t miss out on the fun.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos