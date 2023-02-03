COUDERSPORT — The former secretary/treasurer of Genesee Township has been charged with theft from the township, accusations which led to her dismissal.
Ashlee Dreas, 38, was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of theft. Over $3,080 in cash and other items, as well as nearly $1,500 in debit/credit card purchases were stolen from the Potter County township while Dreas had been employed from Oct. 9, 2019 to Dec. 8, 2020.
On Nov. 23, 2022, after an investigation by the Coudersport-based state police, Dreas was charged with two felony counts of theft by deception, two counts of tampering with public records, a count of felony receiving stolen property, and one count of felony theft by unlawful taking. All the felonies are in the third degree.
Dreas was also charged with several first-degree misdemeanors: eight counts of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts for by deception, one count theft of services, and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
Arraignment before District Judge Kari McCleaft took place in December where Dreas was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
The case has been waived to court and is awaiting formal arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas in Coudersport before Judge Stephen Minor. The date has not been set.
According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Whitney Boshart met with the Genesee Township Board Supervisor William Baker, the previous secretary/treasurer, and Kristine Milkeris-Smith who was in charge of the township financial audit. Milkeris-Smith explained to the trooper that she had helped hire and train Dreas for the position, which is a bonded position with a fiduciary obligation to the township; it is entrusted with cash, a credit/debit card, and access to all of the township accounts.
Milkeris-Smith stated that she noticed a discrepancy in December of 2020 and opened an internal audit, where several odd purchases had been issued to Dreas from the township debit/credit card.
Dreas had been let go from her position as a result of the audit findings, Milkeris-Smith told the trooper. She had been employed from Oct. 9, 2019 to Dec. 8, 2020.
The criminal complaint detailed the findings of the internal audit. The charges of theft stem from using the debit/credit card for personal purchases to not making deposits to taking home batteries and USB cables; reporting more hours than she worked and incorrect mileage; as well as missing petty cash amounts.