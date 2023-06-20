ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the return of the Gazebo Series, sponsored by Niagara Label Company, which invites the community out to the Village Gazebo every Thursday evening for free, live entertainment. A popular celebration on the summer events list, the Ellicottville Gazebo Series attracts families (and even their pets) to gather together; bring blankets and lawn chairs, frosty beverages, even a snack, and enjoy a different musical act each week from 7 to 9 p.m. at no charge.
Although the Gazebo Series generally takes place on Thursdays, this year’s series will open with a special live theater performance on Friday, June 30. This Friday feature will also act as the kick-off event for Ellicottville’s Summer Music Festival, welcoming visitors near and far for what’s sure to be a memorable holiday weekend. Get ready for a step back in time, as Grease takes over the gazebo.
Surely many of you will remember the 1978 hit film, Grease, featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Based on the musical which hit the big stage in 1972, a local Buffalo group is bringing nostalgic songs and dance to fans in Ellicottville.
This special performance is free to attend. The show begins at 7 p.m., giving folks plenty of time beforehand to explore all the unique shopping, dining and everything else the village has to offer.
Starting July 6, the Gazebo Series will return to its regular Thursday evenings, with the following musical acts booked: Cami Clune on July 6; Brianna Blankenship & Dan Roche on July 13; Party Squad on July 20; Jess & The Mess on July 27; and Amy Frost with ASP on Aug. 3.
For more information about this year’s Gazebo Series, Summer Music Festival, and other Chamber produced festivals and events, go to ellicottvilleny.com and follow the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook and Instagram.