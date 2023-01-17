Gas stove

While a federal agency has walked back attempting to ban gas stoves for cooking, the debate of gas vs. electric goes on.

 Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Chris Galarza remembers working as a chef in restaurants where the thermometer in his pocket easily would reach 135 degrees.

Sometimes, it would get so hot in the kitchen, as the gas burners fired away, that it made the staff nauseous.

