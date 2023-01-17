PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Chris Galarza remembers working as a chef in restaurants where the thermometer in his pocket easily would reach 135 degrees.
Sometimes, it would get so hot in the kitchen, as the gas burners fired away, that it made the staff nauseous.
Gas stoves are not only common but often preferred in the cooking industry because it's easy to control the flame and temperature.
It wasn't until around 2015, when Galarza was part of a project to develop the first all-electric, sustainable kitchen at Chatham University's Eden Hall campus in Richland, that he worked with induction stoves. The project set him on a new path.
"I couldn't imagine going back to working on gas," Galarza said. "It's like, once you drive a car, why would you want to drive a horse and buggy."
A debate over gas safety ignited after the Consumer Product Safety Commission last week said it would consider regulating indoor air pollution from gas stoves. Some within the commission have suggested a ban on gas stoves.
Over the past several years, some cities have passed bans on natural gas appliances.
But the comments from the CPSC became the latest touch point for the culture war, with some people declaring they would never give up their gas stoves — even though any regulations would not impact existing appliances — and industry groups defending the affordability and safety of gas appliances.
Still, more homes in the United States in 2020 had electric ranges — about 68% compared to 38% with gas stoves, according to 2020 data from the Energy Information Administration. In Pennsylvania, the numbers are similar, with about 66% electric and 38% gas. Some homes could have more than one stove.
WEIGHING THE TRADEOFFS
Organizations such as the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers note there's more to the issue than merely one type of fuel versus another.
"A ban on gas cooking appliances would remove an affordable and preferred technology used in (about) 40% of homes across the country," said Jill Notini, spokesperson for the Washington, D.C.-based trade organization. "A ban would fail to address the overall concern of indoor air quality while cooking because all forms of cooking, regardless of heat source, generate air pollutants, especially at high temperatures.
"A focus on increased use of ventilation is an effective solution to improve indoor air quality while cooking."
The Green Building Alliance, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that encourages sustainable design, also noted the tradeoffs that come with the conversion to induction models.
Consider that not every building or home has the same needs. The goal of making a building less expensive to power might not have the same solutions as it would to make it healthier for its workers or inhabitants, according to Chris Cieslak, chief operating officer.
'ELECTRIFY OUR KITCHEN'
One local institution has experience changing up its commercial kitchens.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has built its Botany Hall Kitchen to feature induction stoves and other elements promoting sustainability.
"Because we have a major focus on human health, it was important for us to develop a kitchen that would use all electric appliances for cooking food," said Richard Piacentini, president and CEO.
Pittsburgh-based Fukui Architects leads the Botany Hall project, which cost about $500,000. The space is meant to serve as a facility for community cooking classes and related courses. The first class was held in 2018.
Now, the Oakland conservatory is going for another round with its Cafe kitchen, with help from Galarza.
In 2019, Galarza started a consulting firm based in Penn Hills called Forward Dining Solutions, which focuses on helping commercial kitchens convert to electric appliances. It's a change that not only is better for the environment but also better for workers' mental and physical health, he said.
At Phipps, Galarza is part of the team that will "electrify our kitchen," Piacentini said.
After folks get the hang of the new technology, guests have embraced it, Botany Hall Kitchen manager Tess Monks said.
"Because induction is still somewhat new, some of our chefs have a learning curve when they arrive," Monks said. "Most chefs get the hang of things right away and are always impressed by the speed and efficiency."
"Having induction technology allows us to cook more food faster all while keeping the kitchen temperature comfortable," Monks added. "I couldn't imagine running the caliber of youth programming that we offer in the kitchen if we were working with gas and an open flame."
A LARGER CONVERSATION
Some people will always be devoted to their gas stoves. But for those who are interested in something new, there are still tradeoffs to consider.
"It's a much bigger conversation than simply a gas stove," said Cieslak of the Green Building Alliance. "It's not just about the pollutants in the air from a gas stove. You can get that from the grease from an electric stove. But there are added benefits of moving to induction, such as lower air conditioning costs because those stoves generate less heat."
That makes the environment better for workers, Cieslak said.
She calls the consideration process "beneficial electrification."
"You electrify when and if it makes sense," she said. "If you have a relatively young natural gas stove, it may not be the most appropriate time to bring in a $3,000 induction stove. There's a cost to the stove; there's a cost for the electrical service; and there's the question of how clean the grid is at the moment. Those things all evolve over time."
She noted that in her own home, she has a 12-year-old gas stove and a 10-year-old water heater.
"It's about what can I do next, how can I do it and how can I pay for it," she said.
Cieslak said there are resources and organizations to help people decide what's right for them and what grants and tax breaks are available.
(c)2023 The Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)
Visit The Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.triblive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.