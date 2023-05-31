Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania rose nearly 3 cents cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.66/g earlier this week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
The price per gallon for 87 octane remained at just less than $3.70, as of Wednesday, at most outlets in Bradford.
Prices in Pennsylvania were 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood $1.08.6 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 4.9 cents in the last week and stood at $3.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state to start the week was $3.15/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.24/g.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Harrisburg at $3.59/g, Pittsburgh at $3.75/g and York at $3.67/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g earlier this week. The national average was down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.05.5 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.”
While gasoline prices inched up slightly, De Haan said the nation is still faring much better than last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark.
“In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there’s a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer,” De Haan said.