Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.642 per gallon, but Bradford’s prices are still at $3.699.
AAA East Central said Brookville is at $3.521, DuBois at $3.430, Erie at $3.666 and Warren at $3.699.
Prices in the rest of the state were averaging $3.62 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Pennsylvania are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.33 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.78 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.51 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon on Sunday. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead,” he continued.
“Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally,” he continued. “But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.19 barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 500,000 barrels to 221.4 million barrels.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $.35 to settle at $69.16. Oil prices declined due to market concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate increases, which could tip the economy into a recession. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels to 463.3 million barrels last week.