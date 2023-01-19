In Bradford, the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline is $3.761 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. They also report that across Pennsylvania, gas prices are “steady” at $3.743 per gallon on average.

However, according to reports for GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62 per gallon on Tuesday.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos