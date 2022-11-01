Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania are rising, but not nearly as fast as the average in Bradford, which was $4.065 as of Monday, according to AAA East Central.
The average in Brookville was $3.739, in DuBois, $3.977; in Erie, $3.990; and in Warren, $4.020.
The average for Pennsylvania was $3.98 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.66 per gallon, a difference of $1.57 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon on Monday.
“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes,” he continued. “With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.93 million barrels per day last week, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 400,000 barrels lower than this time last year. Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contributed to the national average prices moving downward, according to AAA.