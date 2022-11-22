The average gasoline price in Pennsylvania has fallen to an average of $4.01, but in Bradford, not so much.
According to AAA East Central, the average in Bradford on Monday was $4.159; in Brookville, $3.706; in DuBois, $4.098; in Erie, $4.083; and in Warren, $4.158.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.31 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.95 per gallon, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” he continued.
“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for,” De Haan said. “Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.