Analysts say gasoline prices are falling in Pennsylvania, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Bradford.
While the state average was reported at $3.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, and the Western Pennsylvania average was $3.766 per gallon, according to AAA, Bradford’s average was $3.859.
According to AAA, in Brookville the average was $3.681; in DuBois, $3.730; in Erie, $3.760; and in Warren, $3.862.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.01 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.15 per gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.
“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The national average price of gasoline fell 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon as of Monday, GasBuddy reported. The national average is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining,” De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”
Analysts for AAA referred to the falling price of oil as the main reason behind a drop in gas prices, saying it “fell into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than earlier this month.” According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.27 million barrels per day to 8.91 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.8 million barrels to 240.1 million barrels last week. However, decreasing oil prices have contributed to pushing pump prices lower.
Crude prices have declined over the last few weeks due to the strengthening of the dollar and market concerns about increasing domestic oil inventories. EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 7.6 million barrels to 479 million barrels last week.