Country Fair in Bradford was selling gasoline on Monday for $3.859, which was the average cost in Bradford.

Analysts say gasoline prices are falling in Pennsylvania, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Bradford.

While the state average was reported at $3.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, and the Western Pennsylvania average was $3.766 per gallon, according to AAA, Bradford’s average was $3.859.

