The price for a gallon of gasoline is down a penny in Western Pennsylvania, and nearly two cents elsewhere in the state.
On Monday, AAA East Central said the average price in Bradford is $3.701; in Brookville, $3.514; in DuBois, $3.436; in Erie, $3.669; and in Warren, $3.698.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.42 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.05 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.44 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9 million barrel per day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” he continued.
“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” De Haan said. “The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.1 to 9.22 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels to 218.8 million barrels. Although gas demand increased, increasing stocks and lower oil prices have contributed to limiting increases. At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 79 cents to settle at $72.53.