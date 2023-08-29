In a surprising and pleasant recent trend, Bradford’s gas prices have been lower than the state average for a few weeks.
The Western Pennsylvania average was $3.861 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Bradford was $3.755, in Brookville, $3.778, in DuBois, $3.941, in Erie, $3.955, and in Warren, $3.998.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.97 per gallon, a difference of $1.58 per gallon.
In Pennsylvania, the Monday average was $3.87 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices are 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Yet factors that could disrupt the trend are ramping up.
“The drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said De Haan. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to (Tropical Storm) Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”
The price of oil has declined and is staying around $80 per barrel, contributing to lower pump prices. As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could impact prices. Monday’s national average was 8 cents more than a month ago but 4 cents lower than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.85 to 8.91 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly from 216.2 to 217.6 million barrels. Although demand increased, growing stock levels contributed to pushing prices lower.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 75 cents to settle at $78.89. Oil prices have declined amid market concerns that an economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, could push global oil demand down. The price of oil has declined despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 439.7 to 433.5 million barrels last week.