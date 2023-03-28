The Pennsylvania average price per gallon of gasoline on Monday was $3.54, down 4.1 cents in the last week.
In this case, it isn’t any fun to be far above average. In Western Pennsylvania, prices remain considerably higher. According to AAA East Central, on Monday, Bradford’s average was $3.703; in Brookville, $3.708; DuBois, $3.718; Erie, $3.658; and Warren, $3.699.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.08 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.48 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices,” he continued. “Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”
According to AAA, with the arrival of spring and better driving weather, gas demand surged over the last week. However, fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, which is keeping gas prices lower. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped three cents since last week to hit $3.43.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.59 million to 8.96 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 6.4 million barrels to 229.6 million barrels last week. Increasing demand amid tighter supply would typically push pump prices higher; however, recent lower oil prices have pushed gas prices down.