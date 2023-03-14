Gas prices dropped a penny over the past week in Western Pennsylvania, but rose 1.7 cents per gallon to $3.61 per gallon elsewhere in the state, GasBuddy reported on Monday.
In Bradford, the average price per gallon is $3.849 per gallon; in Brookville, $3.777; in DuBois, $3.744; in Erie, $3.738; and in Warren, $3.859, according to AAA East Central.
GasBuddy reported that prices in Pennsylvania are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.17 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.15 per gallon, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline,” De Haan said. “The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined from 9.11 million to 8.56 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 238.1 million barrels last week. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have increased pump prices amid tighter supply.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 92 cents to settle at $76.66. Crude prices dropped after the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that additional interest rate increases are likely. The market is concerned that rising interest rates could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, which would lower oil demand amid reduced economic activity. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 478.5 million barrels last week.