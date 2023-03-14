Gas in Bradford

Country Fair in Bradford selling gasoline. Average gas prices in Pennsylvania dropped a mere penny over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

Gas prices dropped a penny over the past week in Western Pennsylvania, but rose 1.7 cents per gallon to $3.61 per gallon elsewhere in the state, GasBuddy reported on Monday.

In Bradford, the average price per gallon is $3.849 per gallon; in Brookville, $3.777; in DuBois, $3.744; in Erie, $3.738; and in Warren, $3.859, according to AAA East Central.

