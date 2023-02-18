GALETON — A Galeton man is in Potter County Prison in lieu of bail on charges of felony attempted burglary, a felony count of attempted criminal trespass, and summary charges for drunkenness and harassment.
Roger Schaar, 65, was arraigned before District Judge Tiffany Cummings on Jan. 16 and set bail at $30,000.
However, since his arraignment, Schaar waived his preliminary hearing and charges have been bound to court, according to documentation on the docket.
Records indicate a motion has also been filed and granted for Schaar to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Torrance State Hospital for a competency evaluation.
The date of his next hearing has not been released.
Pennsylvania State Police based in Coudersport were dispatched to a West Main Street location in Pike Township at around 1 p.m. Jan. 16 for a report of an active burglary.
According to state police reports, upon arrival, troopers made contact with a juvenile who reported that Schaar had tried multiple times to break into the residence through the front and rear doors.
A witness told officers what had occurred and described the event, according to a complaint against Schaar.