GALETON — The Galeton Chamber of Commerce will kick-off the Christmas season today with Christmas in a Small Town beginning at 3 p.m. in Collins Memorial Park, with local food and craft vendors.

Santa will begin his afternoon at the Galeton Library then he will begin the chamber’s annual event with Mrs. Claus and his arrival to visit with the children at the pavilion and to hear all their Christmas wishes.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos