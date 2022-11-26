GALETON — The Galeton Chamber of Commerce will kick-off the Christmas season today with Christmas in a Small Town beginning at 3 p.m. in Collins Memorial Park, with local food and craft vendors.
Santa will begin his afternoon at the Galeton Library then he will begin the chamber’s annual event with Mrs. Claus and his arrival to visit with the children at the pavilion and to hear all their Christmas wishes.
Participants can enjoy hot food and refreshments in the park, as well as support local shops and restaurants. Live musical entertainment will be provided by a world class Elvis, Michael O’Conner and there will also be raffle chances for the opportunity to win a life-sized stuffed bear. The canned food drive for the local food pantry in Galeton will also coincide.
The evening will end with a bang — literally, with a fireworks display lighting the night skies.