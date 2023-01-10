ECCOTA LOGO

RIDGWAY — In conjunction with PA Route 6 Alliance and the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), the Gale Foundation is sponsoring the creation of a mural in the Heritage Community of Galeton to pay tribute to author Jim Kjelgaard.

The mural project is set to begin later this month and will reside on the wall of Galeton Hardware on West Street in Galeton.

