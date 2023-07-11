John Droney is offering an upcoming opportunity to take a step back in time by visiting the pop-up antique sale of Gaffigan’s General Store with an awe-inspiring collection of antiques and vintage items.
John Droney’s pop-up antique and vintage items shop is named after the person who inspired him to open the shop, his grandfather, Michael J. Gaffigan. The pop-up location of Gaffigan’s will be in the building located behind Sawyer Evangelical Church, in the rear, left corner of their parking lot at 777 South Kendall Ave.
Droney has been collecting vintage and antique items for almost 30 years. What changed, turning this part time hobby into a thriving pop-up sale general store, was the death of Droney’s mother, eight years ago.
The sale will feature an authentic 1920s post office display from Ormel, N.Y.; a 1930s Railway Express Agency; and a 1950s soda fountain. Antique and vintage Items for sale will include toys, slot cars, oil cans, auto signs, signs, Wagon Wheel, Coca Cola and Pepsi items, sports, phonographs and furniture.
“In 2014, my mom died. After her death I was motivated to do something to honor the family name, and the wish of my grandfather inspired me to open Gaffigan’s General Store, as a hobby.”
Since the death of his mother inspired him to open Gaffigan’s General Store, Droney has hosted a number of previous pop-up sales in Bradford and one “very, very successful” sale in the Finger Lakes, N.Y., with the upcoming sales being his eighth pop-up sale.
Gaffigan’s General Store pop-up sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store will pop open once again from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from July 17 through July 22 — the sale will end at noon on July 22.
Droney will be gifting a free Quaker State item to the first 25 buyers.
Due to his vast collection of antique and vintage items amassed over the past few decades, the general store will also have additional items outside the building for sale as well — under the covered pavilion. Droney confirmed there will “more than likely” be nonaffiliated, additional garage sales in the immediate area.