After two months of tireless preparation, Friday was the big day — distribution day. The Elf Fund, who partnered with Future’s Rehabilitation Center for the Elf Fund’s finale, provided help to approximately 158 families and 60 seniors this holiday season.
“Over the previous two months volunteers of the Elf Fund worked diligently to accept and review applications and then accepted the returned tags with gifts from the community,” explained Elf Fund President Ed Hayden.
With almost 220 local families and seniors receiving holiday gifts from the Elf Fund Friday, Hayden explained this number has been about the average number of recipients for the past few years now — however, he noted that the number of donations is much lower than many years ago.
The Elf Fund originated just shy of 40 years ago, formed by several local folks who recognized an immediate need for the community’s children during the recession, confirmed Hayden.
“The idea was to have a small group of individuals come together to buy gifts just for the one year to help families out during the tough time they were suffering from,” Hayden explained. The Elf Fund became a regular yearly occurrence after that first year, and “obviously here we are still, 40 years later and still going strong.”
Now, children of lower income families are not the only community members who benefit from the Elf Fund. For the past 10 years, the Elf Fund has been hanging tags for needy families as well as seniors.
“The initial intent of the Elf Fund was to help needy parents buy gifts for their kids, so that no children had to wake up on Christmas morning without a gift to open. We have since grown the Elf Fund’s reach, and for the past 10 to 15 years we had noticed a lot of area seniors that were in the same boat as the children — whether they had no family, were shut-ins, had low income, or were simply forgotten about — so we made sure we could take care of them too,” said Hayden.
According to Hayden, each year after distribution day the Elf Fund receives much appreciation from the individuals they assisted — whether the appreciation is in verbal format, thank you cards or a simple message to the Elf Fund Facebook page.
One such thank you, which touched Hayden’s heart, took place approximately five years ago. As the story goes, a young boy and his father picked up their Elf Fund gifts and then approximately just one hour later the little boy returned.
“He had made a hand-written note to thank all of the volunteers — it was so heartwarming to witness and my dad still has the card,” recalled Hayden.
New this year, Bob Newman, a representative from Bradford Area High School brought the school’s volunteer group to aid in distribution.
“They were a huge help,” said Hayden. “I think they are definitely meeting their mission.
“We have a lot of people to thank, but especially The Bradford Era, who has been the sponsor of the Elf Fund since the beginning, as well as Future’s — for letting us be here for the second year in a row, it is a perfect venue for us and works perfectly, they have just been spectacular,” Hayden stated.
Each person involved in the Elf Fund is a volunteer, there is no paid administration of the group, they work together as one big “family,” according to Hayden, and are always looking to recruit new family members.