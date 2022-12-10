After two months of tireless preparation, Friday was the big day — distribution day. The Elf Fund, who partnered with Future’s Rehabilitation Center for the Elf Fund’s finale, provided help to approximately 158 families and 60 seniors this holiday season.

“Over the previous two months volunteers of the Elf Fund worked diligently to accept and review applications and then accepted the returned tags with gifts from the community,” explained Elf Fund President Ed Hayden.

